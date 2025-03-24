Iraq cracks down: Four Syrians arrested for promoting terrorism

Shafaq News/ Iraq has arrested several Syrian nationals for promoting extremist armed groups in Baghdad, a source revealed on Tuesday.

Iraqi security forces detained four Syrians who were using social media to promote and glorify groups classified as terrorist organizations in Iraq, including Jabhat al-Nusra, the source told Shafaq News Agency.

The suspects have reportedly been handed over to the relevant judicial authorities for investigation and legal action.

Notably, Iraqi authorities have intensified arrest campaigns targeting Syrians residing illegally, as well as those who promote or support extremist groups.