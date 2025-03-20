Iraqi government denies formation of border crisis cell with Syria
Shafaq News/ Iraq’s military spokesperson denied on Thursday that the government had decided to form a security crisis cell to oversee developments on the Syrian border.
Sabah Al-Numan, Spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, said in a statement that social media and news reports had claimed Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani had formed a security crisis cell to manage border security and enhance regional cooperation.
“We deny these reports and emphasize the need to rely on official sources for accurate information,” Al-Numan stated.
To address such reports, Al-Numan said the Prime Minister directed the Media and Communications Commission to take legal measures against media outlets that publish misleading or unverified information.
تداولت بعض مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي والمواقع الخبرية أنباء بشأن (وجود قرار من الحكومة العراقية لتشكيل خلية أزمة أمنية برئاسة رئيس مجلس الوزراء السيد محمد شياع السوداني لمتابعة التطورات وضبط الحدود العراقية السورية، وذلك في إطار استكمال التعاون بين دول الجوار لإنشاء مركز استراتيجي… pic.twitter.com/d8qfMiBeiX— المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء 🇮🇶 (@IraqiPMO) March 20, 2025