Iraqi government denies formation of border crisis cell with Syria

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s military spokesperson denied on Thursday that the government had decided to form a security crisis cell to oversee developments on the Syrian border.

Sabah Al-Numan, Spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, said in a statement that social media and news reports had claimed Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani had formed a security crisis cell to manage border security and enhance regional cooperation.

“We deny these reports and emphasize the need to rely on official sources for accurate information,” Al-Numan stated.

To address such reports, Al-Numan said the Prime Minister directed the Media and Communications Commission to take legal measures against media outlets that publish misleading or unverified information.