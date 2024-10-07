Iraq assigns Deputy Minister to lead Oil Ministry amid current Minister's deteriorating health

Iraq assigns Deputy Minister to lead Oil Ministry amid current Minister's deteriorating health
2024-10-07T08:13:27+00:00

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government has decided to assign Ali Maarij Al-Bahadly, the Deputy Minister for Distribution Affairs, to manage the Ministry of Oil due to the deteriorating health condition of the current minister, Hayyan Abdul-Ghani.

Al-Bahadly announced that he has been granted the minister's powers during any absence, expressing hope for Abdul-Ghani's “swift return to his duties.” He also offered prayers for the minister's quick recovery and safe return to continue his work.

In mid-September, Abdul-Ghani was hospitalized while on a trip to the United States, where he underwent heart catheterization surgery. His visit aimed to attract American companies to invest in Iraq's energy sector.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon