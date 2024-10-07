Iraq assigns Deputy Minister to lead Oil Ministry amid current Minister's deteriorating health

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government has decided to assign Ali Maarij Al-Bahadly, the Deputy Minister for Distribution Affairs, to manage the Ministry of Oil due to the deteriorating health condition of the current minister, Hayyan Abdul-Ghani.

Al-Bahadly announced that he has been granted the minister's powers during any absence, expressing hope for Abdul-Ghani's “swift return to his duties.” He also offered prayers for the minister's quick recovery and safe return to continue his work.

In mid-September, Abdul-Ghani was hospitalized while on a trip to the United States, where he underwent heart catheterization surgery. His visit aimed to attract American companies to invest in Iraq's energy sector.