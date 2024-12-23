Iraq arrests student over ISIS graffiti in a Baghdad school

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iraqi authorities announced the arrest of a school student who wrote graffiti glorifying ISIS inside a school in southeastern Baghdad, the capital of Iraq.

The incident follows a similar one in Kirkuk, where the ISIS flag was raised at a school, and another in Hawija, with the perpetrators being arrested.

The Baghdad-Al-Rusafa Police Command stated, “The Al-Zaafaraniya Police Department received a report about slogans written inside Al-Najah Secondary School for Boys, including the phrase 'There is no god but Allah, Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah' (the slogan written on ISIS flags).”

“An integrated task force was immediately formed by the Al-Zaafaraniya Police Department and emergency patrols, with support from the Federal Police,” it added.

The suspect was arrested after investigations and information gathering, during which he reportedly admitted to entering the school at night and writing the slogans on the classroom walls.

The police command reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring such cases, ensuring the security and stability of educational institutions, and preventing their “exploitation for illegal activities or slogans.”

Meanwhile, the Baghdad Operations Command announced the arrest of a suspect who wrote graffiti glorifying ISIS. “After reports of ISIS-related slogans being written inside a school in Al-Zaafaraniya, a joint team from the First Federal Police Division and intelligence agencies was quickly formed… The team apprehended the perpetrator in record time,” it explained.

"Further details will be announced later."

Following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime on December 8, 2024, the power vacuum in Syria has led to fears of an ISIS resurgence, as the militant group may exploit the instability to regain a foothold. This threat has prompted the Iraqi government to bolster its security along the Syrian border.