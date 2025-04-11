Iraq arrests 2 police officers linked to human trafficking

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraqi intelligence forces arrested two police officers in the southern province of Dhi Qar for allegedly belonging to a human trafficking network, a security source said.

The source told Shafaq News that the suspects had been exploiting the poverty of at least ten families, forcing them into hard labor, panhandling, and other “exploitative unethical practices.”

Earlier this month, Iraqi authorities arrested nearly 50 individuals accused of human trafficking while posing as spiritual healers.