Iraq and Oman sign MoUs to strengthen diplomatic ties and regional security

Shafaq News/ Oman and Iraq signed two political memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on Sunday, aimed at enhancing diplomatic collaboration and strengthening regional security, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi announced.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein, following the 9th session of the Iraqi-Omani Joint Committee, Al-Busaidi highlighted the shared determination to expand cooperation in key sectors such as trade, investment, and transportation.

Emphasizing the importance of communication between companies involved in these partnerships, the Omani FM expressed optimism about Oman’s upcoming participation in the Baghdad International Trade Fair scheduled for next February.

He further stressed "the need to intensify diplomatic efforts to resolve conflicts and enhance security and stability across the region. This, naturally, aligns with the policy of dialogue, peace, cooperation, and harmony adopted by both the Sultanate of Oman and the Republic of Iraq."

For his part, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry praised the “historical” ties between the two nations, underlining the importance of deepening relations.

Both sides emphasized implementing the Iraqi-Omani Joint Committee's recommendations to advance mutual goals, according to the Iraqi Foreign Ministry.