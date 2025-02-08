Iraq and Morocco eyeing stronger bonds

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein met with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita on Saturday to discuss enhancing bilateral relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, the talks, held at the Moroccan Foreign Ministry, covered potential collaboration in youth and sports, particularly in light of Morocco’s preparations to host the FIFA World Cup, which could open new avenues for partnership.

The ministers also discussed regional challenges, with Hussein reaffirming Iraq’s readiness to host the upcoming Arab League summit and expressing hope for Morocco’s active participation. He underscored the need for security cooperation and intelligence sharing, citing Iraq’s extensive experience in counterterrorism.

Both sides agreed to “promote cultural and sports exchanges, encourage official visits, and support business and investment initiatives.”

Hussein and Bourita further emphasized the importance of engaging Iraqi and Moroccan expatriate communities to leverage their expertise in advancing development efforts in both countries.

Bourita called for activating joint mechanisms and a structured approach to cooperation between the two countries. “Iraq could serve as an economic gateway for Morocco in the region, while Morocco could be an investment hub for Iraq in Africa,” Bourita is quoted as saying.

He also welcomed the convening of a joint committee at the foreign ministerial level, saying it would add momentum to the growing ties between the two nations.

Hussein, on his second visit to Morocco, stressed the need to “strengthen economic relations and explore opportunities through cooperation mechanisms.” He also highlighted the importance of collaboration in key sectors, including finance, industry, tourism, and trade, as well as joint efforts in Africa.