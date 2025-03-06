Iraq Parliament resumes: key laws on Saturday’s agenda

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Parliament will resume its sessions on Saturday, March 8, following a break, the Parliament media office announced.

“We have planned evening sessions during Ramadan to ensure legislative work progresses without delays before the end of the current term,” Mohamed Anouz, a member of the Legal Committee, stated to Shafaq News.

The media office explained that the upcoming session will include a vote on the fourth amendment to the Industrial Investment Law for the private and mixed sectors, as well as a proposal to reinstate the trial system, as recommended by the Ministry of Education.

Lawmakers are also set to discuss a report from the temporary parliamentary committee on protecting state property.

Additionally, several key proposals will be presented for the first time, including a measure to cancel the visa exemption agreement between Iraq and Cyprus for holders of diplomatic and service passports. Other proposals include a second amendment to the Mukhtar Law and the fourth amendment to the law on medical and health professions.