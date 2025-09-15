Iraq Parliament again postpones session over quorum shortfall

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Iraqi parliament on Monday postponed its scheduled session after failing to secure a quorum, the legislature’s media office announced, despite a packed agenda that included 11 legislative items.

Kurdistan Democratic Party lawmaker Majid Shingali told Shafaq News ahead of the meeting that weak attendance had made the session unlikely. “Parliament must be more committed to passing legislation that serves Iraqi citizens and different social groups,” he said, pointing out to key proposals on the agenda, including the draft law on the National Authority for Nuclear, Radiological, Chemical, and Biological Regulation, the Mental Health Law, the Renewable Energy Law, and the Civil Defense Law.

Other legislation of importance, such as the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Authority Law, also remains pending.

