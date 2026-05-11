Iraq PM-designate ‘unlikely’ to present cabinet this week

Shafaq News- Wasit

Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi is unlikely to submit Iraq’s cabinet lineup to parliament this week despite earlier expectations of a swift confidence vote, Mohammed Al-Mayahy, head of the Wasit parliamentary bloc, told Shafaq News on Monday.

Al-Mayahy warned against rushing the government formation process, saying there was still sufficient constitutional and legal time to finalize the cabinet and cautioning that haste could produce a “distorted government.”

He explained that the next 10 days would likely determine the shape of the incoming government amid “broad political consensus” on forming the cabinet. Safwan Al-Gargari, Secretary-General of Iraq’s Parliament, had revealed that a parliamentary confidence session could be held on Monday or Tuesday once the cabinet lineup is submitted.

Al-Zaidi had not yet adequately reviewed the nominees proposed for ministerial portfolios, Al-Mayahy added, stressing that electoral entitlements and political balance would shape the final cabinet lineup.

Under Article 76 of Iraq’s constitution, Al-Zaidi has 30 days from his April 27 designation to form a government and secure parliamentary approval. Political sources earlier told Shafaq News that disputes continue over several sovereign and security ministries, particularly Oil and Defense, while Al-Zaidi was considering initially presenting around 14 ministerial portfolios for parliamentary approval as negotiations continue.

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