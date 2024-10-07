Iraq Court sentences convict to life imprisonment for financing ISIS with $40,000 monthly

2024-10-07T08:48:10+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Central Criminal Court of Iraq (CCCI) sentenced a convict to life imprisonment for financing the terrorist group ISIS.

The media center of the Supreme Judicial Council stated, "The convict financed these gangs with a monthly sum of $40,000 through engaging in fraudulent business activities aimed at funding terrorism."

The sentence was issued based on the provisions of Article 37 and with reference to Article 1/Tenth of the Anti-Money Laundering Law No. 39 of 2015, as well as Articles 47, 48, and 49 of the Penal Code.

Despite its territorial defeat in 2017, ISIS maintains a significant presence in Iraq through sleeper cells that engage in guerrilla warfare, assassinations, kidnappings, and extortion to destabilize the region. They blend into local populations, making them challenging to detect.

