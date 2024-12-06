Iranian Foreign Minister arrives in Baghdad for trilateral meeting on Syrian crisis
Shafaq News/ Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Baghdad on Friday for a one-day official visit to participate in a trilateral ministerial meeting focusing on recent developments in Syria.
An Iraqi source told Shafaq News that Araghchi is scheduled to meet with his Iraqi and Syrian counterparts to discuss the latest security developments and their regional implications.
Syrian Foreign Minister arrived in Baghdad on Thursday evening.
Later on
Friday, Baghdad will host the trilateral meeting, bringing together Iraqi
Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam Sabbagh, and
Araghchi. The talks aim to address the escalating security situation in Syria
and its broader impact on the region.
The meeting
comes amid heightened tensions, with Iraq raising its military alert level and
deploying additional reinforcements along the Syrian border. The measures
include army brigades and units from the Popular Mobilization Forces to secure
the frontier.