Iran: We stand with Iraq against unlawful US actions

Shafaq News/ Iran has vowed to support Iraq in resisting Washington’s decision to end waivers allowing Baghdad to import Iranian gas.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the decision in a post on X, stating, “It is extremely deplorable that the US administration has decided to target the innocent people of Iraq by attempting to deprive them of access to basic services such as electricity, especially ahead of the coming hot months of the year."

He further expressed his country's unwavering commitment to standing with the Iraqi people and government in addressing US decisions, which he described as “unlawful actions.”

The US move to revoke the waivers on March 8th, 2025, has drawn strong reactions, with Iran labeling it a "crime against humanity" and asserting that Iraq will bear the greatest consequences.