Imam Hussein Shrine rents 5 large hotels, receives 1,000 Lebanese arrivals in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the aid delegation for the Lebanese people in Syria, affiliated with the holy Shrine of Imam Hussein, announced the establishment of a structured mechanism to accommodate Lebanese families arriving in Syria, confirming that the Shrine has rented over five "large and suitable" hotels.

Ahmed Hassan Fahd, the delegation's spokesperson, stated on the Shrine's official website, “The Shrine has taken concrete relief measures to address the humanitarian challenges faced by Lebanese families arriving in Syria,” noting that a mechanism has been established to accommodate these families, in coordination with a specialized committee to rent hotels in the Sayyida Zaynab area of Rural Damascus.

"The Shrine has received about 1,000 Lebanese arrivals," he added, affirming, "We are continuing to find alternative housing and additional hotels for the remaining families who have not yet secured accommodation."

Fahd further explained, "Initially, the plan was to relocate families from Syria to Iraq, where the Shrine of Imam Hussein would provide housing. However, due to changing circumstances, the strategy shifted to focus on securing immediate accommodation in Syria by renting hotels."

"There is a plan in place to extend support to all Syrian provinces hosting Lebanese families."

Israel has intensified its airstrikes on Lebanon since September 23, targeting what it claims are infrastructure and facilities belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, eastern Lebanon, and the southern suburbs of Beirut. The bombardment has led to the death of more than 2,420 people in Lebanon since October 2023, as a cumulative toll, and the displacement of nearly a million.

According to the Lebanese government and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), about a quarter of the displaced (more than 185,000 people) in Lebanon live in official shelters, such as schools. The IOM reported that another quarter of the displaced have rented accommodations, while around 47% reside in "hosting places," with many staying with relatives and some sleeping on the streets without a place to go.