ISIS and PMF clash in western Iraq's al-Anbar governorate

Shafaq News / On Saturday, in the western Iraqi governorate of al-Anbar, a unit from al-Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) clashed with ISIS terrorists.

According to the PMF Authority's statement, "The air force provided support and assistance to the Qaim Regiment of the PMF Operations Command in al-Anbar, and the West Brigade of the 57th Brigade of the PMF, which engaged in clashes with several ISIS militants inside a tunnel in the Rawa district in western al-Anbar."

In addition, the force "is currently conducting the clearance operation and succeeded in besieging ISIS inside the tunnel," according to the statement.

Yesterday, a PMF member was killed in an explosion in al-Anbar, as revealed by a source.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device left behind by ISIS went off during a routine inspection operation in the desert of al-Anbar.

"One fighter was killed and two others were injured," the source said.