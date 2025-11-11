IHEC: Voter turnout surpasses 55% in Iraq’s elections

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Voter turnout in Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections has exceeded 55%, the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced on Tuesday, based on 99.7% of polling station reports.

According to IHEC data, out of 21,404,291 eligible voters, 12,003,143 participated across general and special voting categories. The general vote saw 10,898,327 ballots cast, accounting for 54% of roughly 20 million registered voters.

Special voting on November 9—reserved for security personnel—drew 1,084,289 participants from 1,313,980 eligible voters, registering an 82.5% turnout.

Among displaced persons, 20,527 out of 26,538 cast ballots, marking a 77% participation rate.

General polling officially closed Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. local time, concluding Iraq’s sixth general parliamentary election since 2003.

