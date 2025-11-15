IHEC: 100+ complaints filed in Iraq's vote

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) received 102 complaints from the general and special voting days, spokesperson Jumana al-Ghalai said on Saturday.

In a statement, she reported 59 complaints from the general vote and 43 from the special vote. IHEC’s complaints and appeals department has begun reviewing them, with most classified as yellow and a smaller number as green.

Yellow complaints, al-Ghalai explained, lack formal or substantive requirements and are dismissed immediately, while green complaints allege violations by IHEC staff or security forces assigned to polling stations. None affect the election results.

IHEC announced preliminary results on November 12, confirming a 56.11% turnout in Iraq’s sixth parliamentary elections since 2003, held amid relative calm and higher participation than in 2021.

