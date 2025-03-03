Hit minaret restoration hits funding gap, official warns

Shafaq News/ The restoration of the historic Hit minaret in Al-Anbar has yet to begin due to a lack of financial allocations, an official said on Monday.

The stall comes despite repeated appeals from the General Authority for Antiquities to the Sunni Endowment, the property's legal owner.

Al-Anbar's Director of Antiquities, Ammar Ali Hamdi, told Shafaq News that cracks in the minaret’s structure and fractures in its base pose a serious risk, requiring urgent intervention to prevent a potential collapse.

"The minaret urgently needs specialized engineering restoration due to its precision and sensitivity," he said.

Hamdi stressed the necessity of expediting necessary funds and contracting a firm to conduct repairs according to standards that preserve the minaret’s historical and architectural value. "We hope the necessary budget will be secured soon to save this important heritage site," he added.

The Al-Farouq Minaret, located in the city of Hit, is one of Al-Anbar’s most prominent historical landmarks. However, neglect and environmental changes have left it at risk of collapse, prompting calls for its restoration.