Gaza sees new Iraqi Hospital, Abu Ragheef's efforts praised

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced on Sunday the establishment of the Iraqi Hospital in Gaza, underscoring Iraq's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people.

According to the Prime Minister's media office, al-Sudani met with Dr. Mohammed Taher Abu Ragheef, known as the "Ambassador of Humanity," at his Baghdad office. He praised the doctor’s humanitarian efforts in Gaza, describing them as "a source of pride for all Iraqis" and a reflection of Iraq's dedication to the Palestinian cause.

In recognition of his service, al-Sudani awarded Abu Ragheef, a residence in central Baghdad and a diplomatic passport, commending his "courageous humanitarian contributions."

The recent war in Gaza has severely impacted its healthcare system. Reports indicate that over 1,000 doctors and nurses have been killed, with more than 310 other medical personnel arrested, tortured, and executed. The Israeli military has also prevented the entry of medical supplies and personnel into Gaza, systematically targeting hospitals and undermining the healthcare infrastructure. Notably, 31 out of 36 hospitals have been damaged or destroyed, including the largest medical complex, Al-Shifa Hospital.