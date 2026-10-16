Shafaq News- Rome

Iraq lost about $60 billion during the recent war between the United States and Iran, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told his Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, in Rome on Thursday.

According to the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Hussein warned that the continuing conflict has deepened the global energy crisis and raised fears of inflation, hurting economies worldwide, including in Europe. He urged the European Union and its member states to encourage the warring parties to return to negotiations to keep the conflict from spreading.

Read more: Italy ends twelve-year military presence in Iraq

The two ministers held talks about expanding security and military cooperation after the end of the US-led Coalition's mission in Iraq. Hussein praised Italy's role in continuing training of Iraq's federal police and the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga. They also discussed outstanding financial and military issues involving the Italian government and Italian companies dating back to the Saddam Hussein era.

Tajani, who is also Italy's deputy prime minister, reaffirmed Rome's support for Iraq.

Read more: Can Iraq’s economy weather a wider regional shock?