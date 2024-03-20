Four explosions heard in southern Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Four loud explosions have been heard in the south of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Wednesday evening, a source reported.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the explosion took place in the Dawra power plant and resulted in a massive fire.

"The fire resulted in the four explosions inside the plant," the source said.

"Firefighting teams rushed to the site immediately but they are struggling to contain the fire," they added.