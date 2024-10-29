Former PM al-Maliki: We will return to al-Aqsa Mosque

Shafaq News/ Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, leader of the State of Law Coalition, lauded Iraq’s role in resisting Zionist-backed threats, particularly in the fight against ISIS, which he said aimed to destabilize Iraq’s government and state.

During a rally on Tuesday supporting Gaza and Lebanon, al-Maliki praised the "courageous and heroic" religious fatwa, issued by "the nation’s authority, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Sistani, which mobilized Iraqis against ISIS.”

Al-Maliki emphasized that the “sacrifices of martyrs and ongoing battles represent a path to ultimate triumph.”

Regarding Israel, Al-Maliki underscored that conflicts with Zionism are not mere reactions but part of a broader awakening powered by the will of the people.

He noted that "enemies believed that the martyrdom of leaders like [Hassan] Nasrallah and [Yahya] Sinwar would weaken the nation, but Iraqis are a people who embrace martyrdom, fighting to ensure victory."

The head of State of Law criticized nations that promote human rights yet disregard them in the face of these struggles, adding that Iraqis continue to fight to uphold their identity and unity as a people.

In closing, al-Maliki commended the bravery of Iraq, its people, and its resistance factions in supporting their brothers in resistance “without seeking reward.”

“One Day, we will return to al-Aqsa Mosque, reclaiming the will of the nation.”