Five Arab girls missing in Sinjar: Possible PKK involvement suspected

Shafaq News / An anonymous security source revealed, on Wednesday, that five Arab girls have gone missing from Um al-Thiban complex in the al-Qahatania district near Sinjar.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that "an Arab tribe in Um al-Thiban complex is on high alert following the disappearance of five girls from the village. The tribe is currently searching for the girls and has threatened security forces and other entities, demanding the disclosure of the girls' whereabouts."

The source explained that "the tribe claims their daughters were abducted by unknown parties," confirming that "investigations are ongoing to determine the fate of the girls."

According to the source, the missing girls, aged between 13 and 15, had reportedly joined a women's council associated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) without their families' knowledge.

The PKK has maintained a significant presence in northern Iraq since the 1980s, using the region as a strategic base for operations against Turkiye.

The mountainous terrain of northern Iraq offers the PKK a refuge from Turkish military actions and a location to train and organize its fighters.

This presence has led to tensions with both the Iraqi Kurdish authorities, primarily the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), and the central Iraqi government. The KRG, while sharing ethnic ties with the PKK, has often been at odds with the group due to its own political and economic interests, as well as pressure from Turkiye.

The PKK's activities in the region have included skirmishes with Turkish forces, who periodically conduct cross-border operations to target PKK bases.

These operations have resulted in civilian casualties and displacement, exacerbating the humanitarian situation in northern Iraq.

The PKK has also influenced local politics through affiliated organizations and has been involved in conflicts with other Kurdish factions, complicating the regional security landscape.