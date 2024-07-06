Fire ravages Nasiriyah industrial area, no casualties reported

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a security source in Dhi Qar Governorate reported that a large fire broke out in the vicinity of the industrial area in the center of Nasiriyah, affecting one of the small factories.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "the causes of the fire are not yet known, but the high wind speed contributed to its spread."

"Five civil defense teams rushed to the scene of the accident and put out the fire, without any human casualties recorded," he added.

Fire incidents in Iraq tend to escalate with rising temperatures, which these days exceed half the boiling point during peak summer. The Civil Defense Directorate reports a significant decrease of over 44% in fire incidents over the past five months compared to previous years. However, it emphasizes the ongoing need for strict adherence to safety and prevention measures to ensure a safe environment across Iraq.

Amer al-Jaberi, the Media Director of the Iraqi Meteorological Authority, expected "temperatures potentially exceeding 50 degrees Celsius this summer, similar to last year.” He told Shafaq News Agency that these conditions to "prevailing thermal low-pressure systems."