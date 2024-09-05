FIIA dismantles terrorist network in coordination with Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraq's Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency (FIIA) announced the dismantling of a terrorist network, in collaboration with security authorities in the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

The FIIA stated, “The operation, executed with precision and speed based on accurate intelligence, resulted in the arrest of the three suspects within the Region.”

“During interrogation, the suspects confessed to carrying out several terrorist operations in Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala governorates.”

Despite losing much of its territorial control, ISIS remains a significant threat in Syria and Iraq, with an estimated 5,000 to 7,000 members and supporters, half of whom are fighters, according to a UN report. The group continues to pose a severe risk due to its history of brutal attacks and ongoing recruitment efforts.