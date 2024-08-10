Explosive devices defused at Iraqi Hezbollah HQ in Najaf

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a security source in Najaf, central and southern Iraq, reported that a force defused two explosive devices in front of the Iraqi "Hezbollah" headquarters in the central Al-Amir neighborhood of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The devices aimed at the party headquarters failed to detonate and were safely removed without causing any significant damage."

Iraqi Hezbollah is a member of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), an umbrella organization that includes all Iran-backed Iraqi armed groups, all of which are designated by Washington as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists.