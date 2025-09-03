Ex-Iraqi MP quits party leadership, seeks its “protection”

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraqi politician and former member of parliament, Mashaan al-Jubouri, announced his resignation on Wednesday from Al-Watan Party (The Nation), which he heads.

Posting on X, al-Jubouri stated that the decision “aims to spare the party the consequences of his views and positions.” He testifies that “the forces dominating authority have become intolerant of any dissenting voice and have become creative in targeting it,” explaining that he is “leaving the banner to those who have a greater ability to adapt to these difficult times.”

"As for me, I will remain a voice that will not be silenced,” he concluded.

Al-Watan Party was founded in 1995 in Jordan by Hussein Kamel, the former Iraqi Minister of Military Industrialization and son-in-law of the former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, along with opponents of the regime from the Jubur tribe.

The party was established to oppose the Baath Party regime in Iraq, which ruled the country for nearly four decades. Mashaan al-Jubouri later became the head of the party and changed its name to the "Reconciliation and Liberation Bloc." He later reverted to its original name when registering it with the Department of Parties and Political Organizations in Iraq.