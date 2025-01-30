Egyptian PM arrives in Baghdad for key bilateral agreements

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly arrived in Baghdad for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties through the signing of multiple agreements between the two nations.

Earlier this week, a government source disclosed details of the visit, stating that Madbouly will co-chair the signing of 11 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani. These agreements span various sectors, including diplomatic cooperation, transportation, standardization and quality control, trade enhancement, agriculture, industry, and academic collaboration. Additionally, the MoUs encompass security, military cooperation, and counter-terrorism efforts.

Discussions will also focus on regional security and stability, particularly in light of recent developments in Syria, Gaza, and Lebanon.

“A joint expert committee from both nations has reviewed and finalized the agreements. The Iraqi delegation includes Deputy Minister of Trade Sattar Al-Jabiri, experts from relevant ministries, and private sector representatives, while the Egyptian side comprises high-level specialists tasked with refining the MoUs.”

Al-Jabiri confirmed the commencement of the third session of the Iraqi-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee in Baghdad, emphasizing that preparations for the agreements are complete. He noted that “Madbouly’s visit will mark the formal signing of the 11 MoUs, covering key areas such as economy, agriculture, investment, technology, communications, education, and knowledge exchange.”