EXCLUSIVE: Iraq initiates integration of armed factions into security forces

Shafaq News/ Iraq has officially begun discussions on integrating armed factions into the country's security forces, with preliminary approval granted for Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba Movement, a political source revealed, on Thursday.

“The process of merging armed factions into the national security apparatus is underway, starting with mechanisms for integrating groups like Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, and Kata'ib Hezbollah,” the source told Shafaq News. These groups are regarded as the primary line of defense for the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI).

The integration process requires factions to comply with directives from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, acknowledge their armaments and operational bases, and reposition as per the PM’s directives. Harakat al-Nujaba has already received initial approval, with discussions continuing on its repositioning and future roles.

“Efforts to include additional factions into the security framework are also in progress,” the source noted.

On Monday, another source revealed that Iranian Quds Force Commander Esmail Qaani conveyed Tehran’s stance to Prime Minister Al-Sudani, stating that Iran has “no objections” to decisions concerning the future of Iraq's armed factions. Qaani also met with faction leaders to discuss regional security, including developments in Syria and their implications for resistance forces. He emphasized the importance of aligning with the Iraqi government during this transitional period.

The integration efforts come amid increased international pressure. During a Dec. 13 visit to Baghdad, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reportedly urged Al-Sudani to take “strict measures” against armed factions. A US official told CNN that the requests were “broad in scope,” highlighting growing American concerns about the factions’ influence.