Drug traffickers arrested in Iraq, 6kg of marijuana confiscated

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi Interior Ministry spokesman and Security Media Cell chief, Major General Miqdad Miri, announced the dismantling of a drug trafficking network and the arrest of its members.

Miri stated, "In a series of targeted security and intelligence operations, the Babil Drug Affairs Directorate, in coordination with Najaf Directorate, arrested a drug trafficking network of five members."

"Six kilograms of marijuana were seized from their possession in Najaf Governorate," he affirmed, adding that "the traffickers were detained under a judicial order by Article 28 of the Drug Law to face justice."

In response to rising drug trafficking and consumption in Iraq, Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani has condemned drug use and trafficking as strictly prohibited in Islam, urging reporting of drug crimes to protect families. From early 2024 to July, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior reported 7,000 arrests, seizures of two tons of drugs and 10 tons of psychotropic substances, and 100 death sentences or life imprisonments for drug trafficking offenses.