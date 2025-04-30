Drug network busted in Nineveh

Shafaq News/ A major drug trafficking network in Nineveh province was dismantled, Iraq’s National Security Service (INSS) announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the INSS explained that the operation led to the arrest of seven suspects in possession of 150,000 Captagon pills and 2 kilograms of crystal meth.

“The suspects were caught in the act during a handover of the narcotics,” the statement added.

In a separate raid, also in Nineveh, security forces detained three additional suspects and seized two kilograms of crystal meth in their possession.