Drop in crime in Iraq, Interior Ministry reveals

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq’s Interior Ministry released its monthly crime statistics, following a series of nationwide security operations that led to dozens of arrests and significant weapons seizures.

Brigadier General Muqdam Miri, the ministry’s spokesperson, reported that in January, the Directorate for Combating Organized Crime, operating under the Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency, arrested 45 arms traffickers across Baghdad and other provinces. The crackdown resulted in the seizure of 33 light weapons, 16 medium weapons, various types of ammunition, and multiple hand grenades as part of "efforts to curb illegal arms trade."

The monthly report mentions security improvements across Iraq, as data from the Strategic Center for Human Rights showed that overall crime rates dropped by 15% in 2024 compared to the previous year, with a notable 20% decline in violent crimes and a 12% decrease in theft-related offenses.

Murder cases fell by 22%, dropping from 1,540 recorded incidents in 2023 to 1,200 in 2024. Serious assaults saw an 18% decline, with 3,500 cases reported compared to 4,270 the previous year. Meanwhile, home burglaries and car thefts also recorded decreases of 10% and 14%, respectively.

Financial crimes experienced even sharper reductions, with bribery and embezzlement cases dropping by 25%, and financial fraud declining by 20%. Drug-related offenses followed a similar trend, with drug trafficking cases decreasing by 18% and drug use incidents falling by 15%.

The Interior Ministry credited the declining crime rates to "intensified security operations, improved intelligence coordination, and stricter law enforcement measures." However, authorities warned that organized crime and illicit drug networks continue to pose significant challenges, requiring sustained efforts to ensure long-term stability.