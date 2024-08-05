Diyala Council forms audit committee for 2024 projects, halts disbursements

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Diyala Governorate Council decided to form a committee to audit all 2024 projects.

A statement from the Council noted that “its fourth session, chaired by Omar Al-Karawi and attended by 13 members, focused on Diyala projects and Reconstruction Fund initiatives."

“The Council formed a committee to audit projects from May 2 to August 1 of this year and decided to halt all projects and disbursements starting August 1, 2024," it added.

On Sunday, the Council held its third session, discussing bylaw amendments and committees’ formation.

Earlier, the Diyala Provincial Council elected Omar Al-Karawi as its president, and Adnan Al-Jayer Al-Tamimi as governor, during a session at the Al-Rashid Hotel in Baghdad, following months of political tension in the governorate.