Dhi Qar Council calls for strict security measures following top officer's killing

Shafaq News/ The Dhi Qar Governorate Council on Tuesday announced its backing for the strict security measures taken by law enforcement agencies in the p meeting following the recent events in Islah district, which claimed the life of Colonel Aziz al-Shami, the head of intelligence and counter-terrorism service in the governorate."

The meeting was attended by the governor, Mortada al-Ibrahimi, and the police commander, Major General Makki Shannaa."

The meeting expressed support for security agencies in their fight against "tribal terrorism" in the city of Nasiriyah and its outskirts. Our correspondent noted that "the council also stressed the need for a firm hand against all those who violate the law."

"The killing of Colonel Shami will mark the beginning of the war against tribal conflicts," a council member said. "The council pledged to maintain constant communication with the central government in Baghdad to request backup whenever additional intervention is needed to eliminate lawlessness."