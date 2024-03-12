Darjal: Points from Iraq-Philippines games could secure early finals spot

Shafaq News/ Adnan Dirjal, the Presidents of the Iraqi Football Association, emphasized the significance of the upcoming match between the Iraqi national team and its Filipino counterpart in the Asian double qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and the 2027 Asian Cup.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency on Tuesday, Dirjal stressed that "The points of the match against the Philippines within Group Six, which includes Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines, alongside our national team, will put us at the top of the group and qualify us for the finals early."

Dirjal outlined the team's strategic preparations, noting that the Iraqi squad is gearing up for a training camp in Basra later this month in readiness for the crucial fixture. He highlighted, "the home advantage and fan support will play a crucial role in the initial match's outcome, along with the team's preparedness, zeal, and strong determination to triumph over the Filipino squad in the forthcoming matches."

Anticipating an exciting showdown, Dirjal expressed confidence in the team's readiness and the enthusiastic backing of Iraqi supporters, expecting a vibrant atmosphere at the city's stadium.

He said, "The city's stadium is primed for the eagerly awaited clash of the teams, promising a match that will be a delight to witness, buoyed by the vibrant support and exemplary cheering from the Iraqi spectators, showcasing Iraq in a positive light."

Notably, The Iraqi national team is scheduled to face off against the Philippines in two matches, both "home and away," with the first leg taking place on March 21 in Basra and the return leg on March 26 in Manila, the capital of the Philippines.