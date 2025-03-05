DMC: Iraq’s social media users reach +33M, TikTok tops the list

Shafaq News/ Social media usage in Iraq has grown, with 34.3 million users recorded in 2024, accounting for 73.8% of the population, the Digital Media Center (DMC) revealed on Tuesday.

According to the DMC’s report, the figure marks a significant increase from 31.95 million users in 2023, based on data from global digital analytics firms “We Are Social” and “Meltwater.” It attributed the growth to shifting online behaviors and the expanding influence of digital platforms in Iraq.

“TikTok recorded the most surge, gaining 2.35 million new users over the past year,” the report noted, adding that the platform has become the primary choice for younger audiences and influencers. TikTok’s user base climbed from 31.95 million to 34.3 million.

Facebook increased from 19.3 million to 20.1 million users, while Instagram grew from 18.25 million to 19 million. Snapchat’s user count rose from 17.74 million to 18.5 million, and X gained 100,000 new users, reaching 2.65 million.

Professional networking platform LinkedIn saw notable growth, rising from 1.9 million users in 2023 to 2.3 million this year. Meanwhile, YouTube’s user base declined from 22.8 million to 22.3 million, and Facebook Messenger usage dropped from 15.7 million to 15 million.