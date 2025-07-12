Credibility crisis engulfs Iraq’s parliament ahead of elections

Shafaq News

Iraq’s fifth parliament has come under “scathing criticism” from politicians who described it as one of the most dysfunctional in the country’s post-2003 history, just months before the November parliamentary elections.

According to Zuhair al-Jalabi, a senior figure in the State of Law Coalition (SLC -led by Nuri al-Maliki), the parliament lost popular legitimacy after the withdrawal of the largest Shiite bloc -the Sadrist, with mounting concerns over election fraud and executive interference in parliamentary affairs.

The prolonged vacancy following the dismissal of former Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi and the appointment of what many consider a “weak replacement” (Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani) have deepened the crisis. Sunni blocs, he added, have also been accused of functioning more like "business entities than genuine political actors."

Since January 2022, lawmakers have held only 132 of the 256 sessions required by internal regulations. This underperformance, amounting to about 51% of the expected legislative workload, has weakened both legislative and oversight functions, according to MPs and observers.

Political efforts to delay amendments to the electoral law and stall budget implementation have disrupted essential services such as salary adjustments and staff promotions, a member of the Shaabaniya Uprising bloc said, stressing that these obstructions have exacerbated public dissatisfaction with the government’s performance.

Unresolved divisions among Iraq’s major ethno-sectarian components fuel institutional gridlock. Former MP Kamel al-Ghurairi linked the institutional paralysis to persistent rifts among Iraq’s main ethno-sectarian blocs. He emphasized that chronic absenteeism among MPs had severely disrupted legislative momentum, predicting that voter participation in November would be diminished by the chamber’s poor record on socioeconomic legislation.

The ongoing deadlock is widely viewed as a symptom of deeper structural flaws within Iraq’s consensus-based power-sharing system. Analyst Mujashaa al-Tamimi explained that “party rivalries and lack of coordination are central reasons for legislative paralysis, including on critical issues like budget approval and anti-corruption reforms.”

Without urgent political and institutional reform, he cautioned, “the widening gap between the public and the state threatens to further destabilize Iraq’s already fragile governance.”

The Iraqi High Electoral Commission has officially set November 11 as the date for parliamentary elections following earlier delays caused by incomplete legislation and logistical issues. As the elections draw near, Iraq’s parliament resumed sessions on July 12, marking the start of its final legislative year.

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.