Corruption allegations: Investigation on Iraqi Airways director

Shafaq News/ An investigative committee to probe the Director General of Iraqi Airways and other relevant staff members over allegations of financial corruption, has been formed, the Iraqi Ministry of Transport announced on Monday.

The committee is tasked with investigating the Director General of Iraqi Airways and the relevant employees for failing to implement Ministerial Order No. 12433/2310 dated March 23, 2025.

A revealed document shows that the investigation will focus on violations in the technical, contracts, and legal departments concerning aircraft repairs and spare parts for the year 2023 and beyond.