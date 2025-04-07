Corruption allegations: Investigation on Iraqi Airways director
Shafaq News/ An investigative
committee to probe the Director General of Iraqi Airways and other relevant
staff members over allegations of financial corruption, has been formed, the
Iraqi Ministry of Transport announced on Monday.
The committee is tasked with
investigating the Director General of Iraqi Airways and the relevant employees
for failing to implement Ministerial Order No. 12433/2310 dated March 23, 2025.
A revealed document shows that the
investigation will focus on violations in the technical, contracts, and legal
departments concerning aircraft repairs and spare parts for the year 2023 and
beyond.