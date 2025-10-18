Constitutional overhaul urged to end Iraq’s post-election paralysis

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s constitution must be rewritten to end chronic post-election deadlock and restore political stability, a senior diplomat warned on Saturday.

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Planning Hisham al-Alawi said that flaws in the 2005 Constitution, particularly the mechanism for forming governments, have repeatedly plunged Iraq into political paralysis and invited foreign interference.

Read more: Quota system, speaker role: Iraq's "Achilles heel" in parliament deadlock

“The process of forming governments has caused prolonged crises after every election,” al-Alawi noted, recalling that the 2010 cabinet took nine months to form. “These delays weaken public trust, disrupt governance, and open the door to regional and international meddling.”

Read more: Legacy of Saddam-Era: How old laws cripple Iraq's legislative future

He pointed out that nearly 50 constitutional articles remain unenforced due to the absence of required legislation. “The constitution was drafted under extraordinary circumstances and now needs serious legislative completion,” he said, urging a national consensus to modernize Iraq’s political framework.

Read more: A Lost Term: Iraq’s weakest parliament since 2003

Al-Alawi also called for economic diversification to reduce dependence on public employment and oil revenues, highlighting the need to revive agriculture and productive sectors. He added that democratic progress depends on broader political participation and the peaceful transfer of power.

Read more: Iraq's federal court: Is the constitution's interpreter constitutional?