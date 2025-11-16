Consensus push shapes early talks to form Iraq’s new government

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s E’tilaf Dawlat al-Qanoun (State of Law Coalition) led by Nouri al-Maliki, signaled on Sunday that it is inclined to endorse a consensus nominee for the formation of the next government.

Senior coalition figure Amer al-Khuzaie told Shafaq News that preliminary negotiations among blocs have already begun. He said discussions over selection criteria are underway and may ultimately lead to a compromise nominee, noting that vote counts “have not determined the premiership since 2014.” He added that the final decision will depend on agreement within the Coordination Framework.

Meanwhile, Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) announced it has completed counting all remaining polling stations and expects to publish the final results of the 2025 parliamentary elections later on Sunday or Monday.

Within the Coordination Framework — the alliance of ruling Shia parties — the State of Law Coalition took 30 seats, Sadiqoon led by Qais al-Khazali gained 26, Badr organization headed by Hadi al-Ameri secured 19, and the Quwa al-Dawla al-Wataniyah (National State Forces) led by Ammar al-Hakim obtained 18.

