CJ Logistics transports 1.1 million tons of equipment for Iraqi refinery upgrade

Shafaq News/ On Monday, South Korean company CJ Logistics announced its subsidiary, CJ ICM, successfully transported 1.1 million tons of equipment in Iraq.

The company stated that “CJ ICM participated in a project to upgrade an Iraqi refinery, moving oil refining facilities and building materials over 10 months, starting in June 2023.”

As part of the project, the company confirmed that “it moved 268 pieces of heavy equipment, totaling 84 meters in length and 890 tons, from Umm Qasr port, southern Iraq, to a construction site near Basra, about 95 kilometers away.”

Iraq and South Korea have a strong economic relationship, with South Korea exporting machinery and electronics to Iraq, while Iraq supplies oil and gas. South Korean companies are involved in Iraq's infrastructure and energy projects. Both countries continue to pursue opportunities for economic cooperation despite challenges.