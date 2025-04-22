CF on the brink: Disputes divide Iraqi bloc

Shafaq News/ Divisions have deepened within Iraq’s Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) following a tense meeting, marked by absences and disagreements over relations with Syria and upcoming parliamentary elections.

A source from the bloc told Shafaq News that Qais al-Khazali, leader of Asaib Ahl al-Haq, did not attend, while Nouri al-Maliki, head of the State of Law Coalition, left early due to disputes, particularly over Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani’s push to expand ties with the government of Syrian Transitional President Ahmad al-Shara.

Al-Sudani defended the move, saying closer cooperation with Damascus would improve border security, curb ISIS infiltration, and reduce US pressure.

Separately, plans for a new electoral bloc, Tahaluf Qarar (Decision Alliance), have unraveled before its formal launch. Disagreements between al-Sudani and Hadi al-Ameri led to a decision to contest the November 11 vote on separate lists, sources said.

Talks with Sanad bloc leader Ahmad al-Asadi also broke down amid disputes over the leadership of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and a now-withdrawn draft law on the group.

The alliance was to include Sudani’s al-Furatin bloc, al-Amiri’s Badr Organization, and PMF chief Faleh al-Fayyad. Further talks were held with al-Asadi, Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada leader Abu Ala al-Wala’i, and the Huqooq bloc, linked to Kataib Hezbollah.

Growing friction has led groups such as State of Law, Asaib Ahl al-Haq, and the Wisdom Movement (Tayyar al-Hikma) to consider running independently, while leaving the door open to post-election unification.

As Shiite factions prepare for the vote, pressure is mounting on armed groups to fully integrate into the PMF, part of what sources described as a shift toward “full political engagement.”

The developments come amid US threats of further sanctions on Iran-aligned groups and renewed calls for Iraq to enforce state control over all weapons.