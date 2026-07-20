CF backs Iraqi PM’s US visit agreements

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Coordination Framework (CF), an alliance of major Shiite political forces in Iraq, on Monday expressed support for the outcomes of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaydi’s visit to the United States.

In a statement after its regular meeting, attended by al-Zaydi and leaders of the Framework, the CF said its support was aimed at strengthening Iraq’s international position, preserving its sovereignty and independent decision-making, developing economic and security capabilities, attracting investment, promoting sustainable development, and creating job opportunities.

The CF also discussed government measures to combat corruption, reaffirming its support for the government, the judiciary, and the Integrity Commission in pursuing corruption cases, protecting public funds, recovering stolen assets, and holding those responsible accountable under the law.

“No political cover for anyone found by competent judicial authorities to be involved in corruption cases,” the statement stressed, noting that legal procedures should apply to all individuals regardless of political affiliation.

Al-Zaydi and a high-level delegation accompanying him concluded a five-day official visit to the United States on Saturday. He said the deals, memorandums of understanding, and cooperation agreements reached during the visit would help open “a new phase” in bilateral relations based on shared interests and closer coordination to promote stability and prosperity in Iraq and the region.

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