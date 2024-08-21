Brother of Iraq's Former Defense Minister commits suicide in Baghdad, Source says

Shafaq News/ The brother of Iraq's former Defense Minister, Juma Inad, has died by suicide after shooting himself at his home in Baghdad on Wednesday, according to a security source.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "around 2:00 PM, gunshots were heard in the Al-Harithiya area of the capital. Upon investigating, authorities found Abdul Razzaq Inad, the brother of ex-Defense Minister Juma Inad, lying in a pool of blood but still alive. He was immediately rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries despite efforts to save him."

The source revealed that this was Abdul Razzaq's second suicide attempt, the first occurring while his brother Juma Inad was serving as Defense Minister. The source also mentioned that the deceased had been struggling with mental health issues.

In a related statement, Mishaan al-Jubouri, the leader of the Watan Party, expressed his deep sorrow over the incident in a Facebook post, stating, "With profound sadness, the Watan Party mourns the loss of Abdul Razzaq Inad, a member of our political bureau, who passed away in a tragic incident."