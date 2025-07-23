Boycotts and delays paralyze Iraq’s legislature

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Public trust in parliament has sharply declined, an Iraqi lawmaker from the Coordination Framework (CF) warned on Wednesday, blaming what he described as a lack of seriousness in passing essential legislation.

MP Mukhtar al-Mousawi told Shafaq News Agency that parliament has become incapable of enacting laws that directly affect citizens’ lives, including key service, economic, and social legislation.

“Iraqis now view the legislature as a platform for personal gain and political deals rather than a representative institution,” he argued, adding that this perception will not change unless there is a genuine political will to break the deadlock and resume legislative work.

Iraq’s parliament has faced legislative paralysis in recent months, with repeated quorum failures and factional boycotts forcing session delays. As a result, more than 150 draft laws remain stalled.