Behind-the-Scenes: Details of Iraqi Intelligence Chief’s Syria visit

Shafaq News/ A prominent leader of the State of Law Coalition, led by Nouri al-Maliki, revealed on Thursday the behind-the-scenes discussions that preceded the visit of Iraq's intelligence chief, Hamid al-Shatri, to Syria.

According to lawmaker Issam al-Kreiti, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani sought approval from political blocs before sending al-Shatri to Damascus.

"The Iraqi government's decision to send an official delegation to Syria and engage with the new Syrian administration came under pressure from both the United States and Gulf states, urging Baghdad to re-establish ties with Damascus amid recent developments," al-Kreiti told Shafaq News.

Al-Kreiti emphasized that "Prime Minister al-Sudani only took this step after consulting and obtaining approval from political blocs and parties, particularly from the Shiite Coordination Framework and the State Administration Coalition. While there was support for the visit, external pressures played a significant role in the decision."

The lawmaker also noted that al-Shatri’s visit aimed to outline Iraq's "red lines" to the new Syrian administration and warn against crossing them.

Earlier on Thursday, a high-level delegation from the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS), led by al-Shatri, arrived in Damascus to meet with the new Syrian authorities.

Shafaq News Sources

A source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Shafaq News, "Al-Shatri's meeting with Syria's new administration aims to reaffirm Iraq's commitment to non-interference in Syria's internal affairs." The source added, "The Iraqi government will prevent Iraqi armed factions from intervening in Syria, provided that armed groups within Syria stay away from Iraq and that the borders are effectively secured on Syria’s side."

"The Iraqi government and various political factions are focused on ensuring Syria's security and stability," the source pointed out. “The Iraqi delegation is expected to discuss a range of shared interests, including safeguarding the security of all Syrian communities, particularly minorities, while also protecting the rights of the Shia community and respecting its symbols.”

Regarding the ISIS issue, the source noted that al-Shatri would convey Iraq's "genuine concern" about the potential escape or smuggling of ISIS members from Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) prisons near the Iraqi border. The security and military coordination between Iraq and Syria's Ministry of Defense, which is being restructured by the new Syrian administration, will also be discussed.

The government source further stressed that Iraq’s engagement with the new Syrian administration follows "international pressures, particularly from the United States, which urged Baghdad to establish communication with Damascus and align with recent changes, as other regional countries have done."