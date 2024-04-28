Barzani, al-Mandlawi reiterate commitment to supporting al-Sudani's government

Shafaq News/ The president of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, and Acting Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament, Muhsin al-Mandlawi, on Sunday called for supporting the federal government of Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani and maintain dialogue among national forces.

Those remarks came during a meeting between Barzani and his accompanying delegation with Mandlawi in Baghdad, in the presence of a number of members of parliament, according to a statement received by the region's presidency.

The meeting discussed the political situation in Iraq, the election of the Iraqi parliament speaker, relations between Erbil and Baghdad, the steps for the Kurdistan parliamentary elections, and the necessary laws in the parliament.

The two sides said "resolving the issues between Erbil and Baghdad and continuing the dialogue between the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government are necessary for the peace and stability of the country," stressing that "peace and stability in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region are one and interconnected."

According to the statement, Barzani and al-Mandalawi agreed on "the importance of cooperation and coordination between the political parties to ensure the rights and interests of all Iraqi components and preserve peace and political stability in the country, as well as holding the Kurdistan parliamentary elections with the participation of all parties."

They also called for "supporting and backing the government in implementing its program, in addition to discussing regional developments and their repercussions on the Iraqi arena."