Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Bar Association President Ahlam Allami filed a criminal complaint against Walid Al-Sahlani, head of the state-run Political Prisoners Foundation, on Wednesday, accusing him of preventing lawyers from carrying out their legal duties.

The complaint, submitted to Baghdad’s Karada Investigation Court, alleges that lawyers were denied access to the foundation’s offices and committees to represent citizens, despite formal requests to facilitate their work. Allami accused Al-Sahlani of failing to comply with the law and breaching his official duties, calling for legal action over the allegations.

The foundation, which describes itself as responsible for protecting the rights of politically persecuted prisoners, regardless of their affiliations or beliefs, has not publicly responded to the claims.