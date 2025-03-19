Baqubah: Khrisan river suffocated by waste, life at risk

Shafaq News/ Khrisan River has transformed into a dumping ground for waste and plastic water bottles, covering the surface of its waters and posing a threat to the health of local residents.

Residents of the city of Bihrez, through Shafaq News Agency, have called for urgent action to save the river from growing pollution due to a lack of awareness and the disposal of waste along the river’s course.

This accumulation is particularly significant at the bridges, impacting the quality of drinking water that reaches homes through nearby pumping projects.

Environmental researcher Haitham Al-Sawak told Shafaq News Agency that "waste in rivers has become a source of concern for the residents and poses a risk of serious diseases among citizens."

Al-Sawak called on government authorities to launch an awareness campaign urging residents to care for the environment and keep the river clean by refraining from throwing waste into it.

He also recommended continuous efforts to remove the waste from rivers and set up nets to prevent waste from flowing into the water, with periodic removal efforts.

The city of Baqubah relies on Khrisan River as a primary source for feeding water station projects, while other areas are supplied with water from the Diyala River and irrigation canals such as Khalis and Ruz.