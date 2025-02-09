Baghdad women's glass art boom

Shafaq News/ Young women in Baghdad are turning to glass painting as both a creative pursuit and a source of income.

The craft, known for its precision, has gained popularity in recent years, with many self-taught artists showcasing their work in public spaces like Al-Mutanabbi Street. Batoul Al-Khazaali, 27, started as a hobbyist before developing glass painting into a profession. “Since childhood, I loved painting and experimented with various styles, particularly glass painting,” she told Shafaq News.

Encouraged by her family, she began sharing her work online and later moved to public exhibitions. Over time, she built a customer base and now earns a steady income. “At first, completing a painting was difficult, but with practice, I learned how to work efficiently while maintaining precision,” she added.

Tabarak Asaad Shakir, a biology student, began glass painting in 2023 to help fund her studies. She specializes in personalizing glass cups and other items for university students. Shakir told Shafaq News that managing both her studies and her business has been challenging, but she has successfully built a customer base, often delivering orders directly to campus.

The demand for glass painting in Iraq has grown since 2022. While some artists have fine arts backgrounds, many are self-taught, using social media and public exhibitions to promote their work. Customers range from casual buyers looking for personalized items to collectors interested in more detailed pieces.

The craft requires technical skill, with some paintings taking minutes to complete and others requiring days or weeks. Artists use specialized paints for glass, wood, and ceramics to ensure durability. Many Iraqi artists take inspiration from international painters like Milica Dimitrova, known for her seasonal-themed glass art, and Artanit, whose nature-inspired designs are popular among glassware enthusiasts.

Beyond its artistic appeal, glass painting provides financial independence for many young women. Some use it to support their education, while others rely on it for income. Painter Karim Jabr sees the trend as a positive development, “Seeing young people take an interest in artistic fields is encouraging. Glass painting requires patience and precision, and their dedication reflects strong artistic ambition.”